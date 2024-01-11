Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 2,276.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,190 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,575,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

