Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 18,378 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $559.78. 59,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $551.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

