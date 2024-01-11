Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,970. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.