Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,970. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.07.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
