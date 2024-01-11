Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. American National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $30.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,490.68. 34,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,276.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3,082.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,214.65 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

