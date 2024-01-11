Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 171.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,795 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $38,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $169,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

ENLT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,259. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.