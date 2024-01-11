Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $51.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 2.68% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $51,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 248,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,106. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.