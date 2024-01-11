Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 24,123.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $70,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VPL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.75. 19,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,527. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

