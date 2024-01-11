Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,289.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LECO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,647. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $221.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

