Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,307,883,000 after buying an additional 1,575,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,464,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FIS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,994. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

