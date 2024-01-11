Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1,844.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.71. 472,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.34.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $344,272.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,323,965 shares of company stock worth $181,857,286. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

