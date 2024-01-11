Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $23.62 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,621,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $469.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

