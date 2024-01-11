Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $3.83 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.65. 439,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,044. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

