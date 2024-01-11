Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.66. Hayward shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 275,651 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Get Hayward alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAYW

Hayward Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hayward by 121.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Hayward by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,728,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,059,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,598,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.