HC Wainwright Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $60.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LBPH. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.08. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 711,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

