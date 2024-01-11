HC Wainwright Lowers Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 211.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXK. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $413.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Endeavour Silver’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 459,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,019,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,852 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 66.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 239,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

