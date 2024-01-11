HC Wainwright Weighs in on Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TERN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $378.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11).

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,437,862 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after buying an additional 2,113,560 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $15,984,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,618,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.