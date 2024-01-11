Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Up 6.4%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 227,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 446,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 88.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

