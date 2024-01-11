Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after buying an additional 159,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,572,000 after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 199,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 259,934 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. Analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

