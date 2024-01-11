Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,226 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $282.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average of $263.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.