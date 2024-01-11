Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

American Express stock opened at $184.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average of $164.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

