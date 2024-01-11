Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,202 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $363.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $364.87.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

