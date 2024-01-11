Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,521 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 32.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,406,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

NYSE:ANET opened at $246.52 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $251.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

