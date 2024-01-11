Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 870 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

