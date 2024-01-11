HI (HI) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $286,531.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.39 or 0.99978934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010876 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00216412 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00088572 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $331,642.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.