Hooked Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.02 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $117.70 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,999 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 115,598,044.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.9512539 USD and is up 6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $12,291,244.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

