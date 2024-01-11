Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 173.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Hubbell by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $325.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

