Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,897 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.