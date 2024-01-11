Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $233,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.42 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

