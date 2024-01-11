Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $635,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 216,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $65.32 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

