Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $795,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

