Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

