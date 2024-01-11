Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,355 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

SHEL stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

