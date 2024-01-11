Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.61 Per Share (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Melius Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research analyst R. Spingarn forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $14.61 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.59 per share. Melius Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.20 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

NYSE:HII opened at $252.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $261.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

