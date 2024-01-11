HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.09

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $16.64. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 1,527 shares changing hands.

HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

