ICON (ICX) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. ICON has a market cap of $244.41 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 976,352,720 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 976,337,777.6548437 with 976,337,444.5125828 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24215406 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,272,880.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

