Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.9 million. Infinera also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0.080- EPS.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.58. Infinera has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Get Infinera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.