Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.9 million. Infinera also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.130- EPS.
Infinera Price Performance
Infinera stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.58. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 stocks to watch as mortgage rates fall
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bitcoin Breakthrough: SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.