ING Groep NV Acquires 65,299 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.08% of Bunge Global worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.8 %

BG stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

