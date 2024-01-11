ING Groep NV Acquires New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 211,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,293 shares of company stock worth $11,772,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.12 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

