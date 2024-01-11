ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $315.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.