ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $11,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $606.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $575.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.22 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

