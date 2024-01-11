ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

