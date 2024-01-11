ING Groep NV Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 219.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,491 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.11% of APA worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 853,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

