ING Groep NV Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $197.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.14 and its 200 day moving average is $182.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.