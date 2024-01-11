ING Groep NV Has $18.21 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,581 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

General Electric stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $130.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

