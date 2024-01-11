ING Groep NV Has $20.49 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,220 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,718 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

