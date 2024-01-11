ING Groep NV Invests $14.21 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

