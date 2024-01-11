ING Groep NV Purchases 45,097 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,097 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $246.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.83.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

