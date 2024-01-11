ING Groep NV Purchases New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,869,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $830.84 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.95 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $807.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.