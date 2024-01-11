ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 90,000 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 409,985 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $21.70 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

